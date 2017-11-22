7 Stunning Gifts for the Art Lover

With their discerning taste, visual acumen, and keen sense of quality, art lovers and art collectors can be among the most difficult to buy for when it comes to gift-giving. This season, Robb Report has brought together a suite of opulent offerings—from a custom cast bronze to centuries-old drinking vessels with medicinal properties to a pedigreed compass in the form of a crown—to sate the senses of the collector on your list.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.