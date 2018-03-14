Highlights from Asia Week New York

The 9th edition of Asia Week New York, a 10-day celebration of all things from the Far East, steps off today with 45 participating galleries from around the globe, with the 21 visiting dealers being hosted by their Manhattan counterparts. “The splendor of the treasures on offer, both in the galleries and at the auction houses during the event, make it one of the most highly anticipated on the art-world calendar for many of the most discerning collectors and curators,” says Christina Prescott-Walker, chairman of Asia Week New York 2018 and a senior vice president and division director for Asian art and decorative arts at Sotheby’s. Out of the abundance of works on offer, here are a few that caught Robb Report’s eye.