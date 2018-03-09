TEFAF Highlights Artwork from 7,000 Years of Human History

During a 2-day preview of the 31st edition of the venerable and highly vetted European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF), which opens tomorrow in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, Robb Report surveyed the offerings of some 270 international dealers specializing in artworks that collectively span more than 7,000 years of human history.

From the wealth of items arrayed at the show, here are a few of our favorite pieces, which include an ornate inlaid cabinet completed in 1658 for Ferdinand Maria of Bavaria and his consort, Henriette Adelaide of Savoy; a wooden chair and stool made some 3,300 years ago during Egypt’s 18th Dynasty; a Ming Dynasty scroll depicting a lioness; and a stunning 16th-century illuminated pocket edition of the Koran, which is no larger than a ripe plum.