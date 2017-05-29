This Budding Designer Brings Flowers and Other Natural Elements into His Pieces

A budding artist’s natural talents are illuminated.

Gardening might be a second métier for Marcin Rusak. The Polish-born, London-based designer has a thing for flowers and plants, employing them in nearly all of his pieces, from the tables and lamps in his Flora collection (the pictured lamp suspends hand-picked flower petals in resin) to the vases in his Perishable Vases series (which employs organic material and fabricated steel “leaves”).

Given Rusak’s affinity for all that buds and blooms, it is only fitting that the rising artist would make his U.S. solo debut with a springtime exhibition. Opening May 11 at Manhattan’s Twenty First Gallery (21stgallery.com), the show not only will be a mini-retrospective, comprising various pieces from Flora and Perishable Vases, but also will introduce never-before-seen works that the artist says will incorporate exotic leaves, “giving bolder shapes and graphical patterns” to pieces like cabinets and other furnishings.

To be sure, the natural theme will persist throughout the exhibition, which runs well into summer. Custom pieces can also be commissioned through the gallery, regardless of the season.