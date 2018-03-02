Slideshows
March Auction and Art Fair Highlights
Picasso’s Sleeping Nude and a rare ring by Salvador Dalí lead this month’s offerings.
On the Auction Block: Stellar Impressionist and Modern Works in London
Picasso, Giacometti, and Dalí lead February 28 sales at Sotheby’s.
Art Sales at Auction on the Rise
Revenue figures from the major houses show an uptick in earnings in 2017.
Lots to Love: Art from Outer Space
Christie’s is offering rare meteorites online through February 14.
Important Books and Maps on Offer this Month
Connoisseurs of rare books, manuscripts, and maps have two major opportunities this month.
What to Look for on the Block and at the Fairs in February
These are the top auction highlights this month.
Johnny Hallyday’s 1964 Iso Grifo A3/C Hits the Block in Paris
RM Sotheby’s to offer the late French pop star’s riveted ride on February 7.
The Winter Antiques Show Opens in New York
Five booths not to miss at the 64th edition of the fair.
Lots to Love: Gems from the Gentry
Aristocrats open their attics for Sotheby’s Of Royal and Nobel Descent auction.
