11 Not-to-Miss October Auctions
Iconic photography from the Museum of Modern Art and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s UCLA Bruins jersey are among the highlights hitting the auction block in October.
Fall auction season is underway, and the top auction houses are offering the best of the best in art, antiques, jewelry, and collectibles. From Christie’s spectacular sale of important photographs from the Museum of Modern Art to Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite auction, these are the September events you won’t want to miss.