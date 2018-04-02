April Auction and Art Fair Highlights

Collectors in search of blue-chip images have much to choose from this month at the Photography Show in New York, which runs April 4 through 8 at Pier 94 in Manhattan. The 38th edition of the fair, hosted by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD), boasts a roster of 100 international dealers who are presenting a range of museum-quality works, including photo-based art, video, and new media. To coincide with the show, Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and Phillips host their seasonal sales in the medium. Rare-to-market highlights include Edward Steichen’s stunning Portrait of Gloria Swanson, shot in 1924 and offered at Phillips on April 9. In addition, important sales of Islamic and Indian art will be held in London this month, while collectors with have a chance to preview highlights from the sale of the estate of David and Peggy Rockefeller, which will be held over the course of 5 days at Christie’s in New York at the beginning of May.