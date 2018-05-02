Auction and Art Fair Highlights for May

May is a busy month when it comes to art fairs and major sales of impressionist, modern, and contemporary art at auction in New York. In addition, Christie’s will be offering the massive and important Peggy and David Rockefeller Collection in 6 sales over a three-day period. Dubbed “the sale of the century,” the collection includes Henri Matisse’s Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) as well as Pablo Picasso’s Filette à la corbeille fleurie (1905), along with a trove of imperial porcelain. Meanwhile TEFAF New York Spring will bring together more than 90 fine art dealers for its second edition, which runs May 4 though 8 at the Park Avenue Armory. Collectors of contemporary art will also find much to choose from at Frieze New York, the seventh edition of which runs on Randall’s Island May 4 through 6. For car aficionados, standout lots on offer in Monaco this month include Ayrton Senna’s Grand Prix-winning McLaren MP$/8A, which is on offer from Bonhams.