From Casablanca to the Creature of the Black Lagoon: Sotheby’s Offers a Treasure Trove of Movie Posters at Auction
More than 150 film posters spanning all genres will go under the gavel starting August 29.
Before summer fades, Sotheby’s will host an online auction of movie posters from August 29 to September 11. The 166 lots will showcase classics of all kinds and all genres, from films released between 1923 and 1994. There’s sure to be something for everyone. Here, we take a look at a handful of the highlights.