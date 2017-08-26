From Casablanca to the Creature of the Black Lagoon: Sotheby’s Offers a Treasure Trove of Movie Posters at Auction

More than 150 film posters spanning all genres will go under the gavel starting August 29.

By on August 25, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
Casablanca and La Dolce Vita movie posters

Before summer fades, Sotheby’s will host an online auction of movie posters from August 29 to September 11. The 166 lots will showcase classics of all kinds and all genres, from films released between 1923 and 1994. There’s sure to be something for everyone. Here, we take a look at a handful of the highlights.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Auctions