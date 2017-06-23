Lightsabers, Swords, and Golden Tickets: Hollywood’s Greatest Props Hit the Auction Block
Darth Vader’s helmet and Charlie’s ticket to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory are among the auction highlights.
Profiles in History—the largest auctioneer of Hollywood memorabilia—will hold its three-day Hollywood Auction 89 from June 26 to 28 in Los Angeles. The sale reflects the scope of silver-screen and entertainment history, featuring a broad range of lots that include rare signed pictures of silent-film stars, Marilyn Monroe’s first signed studio contract, and a headpiece that Beyoncé wore in her video for Lemonade. Picking the most exciting lots in the hefty, 650-plus page catalogue was a serious challenge, but we persevered.