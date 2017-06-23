Lightsabers, Swords, and Golden Tickets: Hollywood’s Greatest Props Hit the Auction Block

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Profiles in History—the largest auctioneer of Hollywood memorabilia—will hold its three-day Hollywood Auction 89 from June 26 to 28 in Los Angeles. The sale reflects the scope of silver-screen and entertainment history, featuring a broad range of lots that include rare signed pictures of silent-film stars, Marilyn Monroe’s first signed studio contract, and a headpiece that Beyoncé wore in her video for Lemonade. Picking the most exciting lots in the hefty, 650-plus page catalogue was a serious challenge, but we persevered.