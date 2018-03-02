Important Books and Manuscripts for Sale in March

Bibliophiles have much to choose from this month at both the European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF), which runs which runs March 10 through 18, in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, and at the New York Antiquarian Book Fair, which runs March 8 to 11. TEFAF will have some 20 dealers specializing in rare manuscripts and works on paper; the latter, held at the Park Avenue Armory, hosts more than 200 American and international dealers. Among the rarest works on offer is a richly illuminated Book of Hours from Amiens with 27 miniatures by the Master of Raoul d’Ailly, rendered sometime around 1420.