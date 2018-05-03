Important Books and Manuscripts for Sale in May

Bibliophiles have much to choose from this month with important sales of books and manuscripts taking place in Paris—at Sotheby’s and at Christie’s on May 24 and 25, respectively—and at Ketterer Kunst in Hamburg on May 28. In addition, the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association Rare Book Fair in London, which runs May 24 through 26 at Battersea Evolution in Battersea Park, will host 160 exhibitors, including Peter Harrington of London and Danial Crouch of London and New York. The latter will be bringing a 1661 edition of Andreas Cellarius’s Harmonia Macrocosmia, considered by many to be the finest celestial atlas ever realized.