Important Books and Manuscripts on Offer in April

For bibliophiles, April brings a wealth of collecting opportunities with the at the Salon International du Livre Rare & de l’Objet d’art, which runs April 13 to 15 at the Grand Palais in Paris. Exhibitors at the fair include Cédric Maussion of Librairie Au Cri de la Chouette, who will be offering a leather-bound, four-volume edition of Alfred Martineau’s Dupleix et l’Inde Française, 1722–1754, and Parisian dealer Rodolphe Chamonal, who is presenting a portfolio of 92 watercolors depicting plants native to the Americas. Important sales are also being held at Artcurial in Paris and at Sotheby’s in London, the latter led by a rare 13th-century Arabic translation of Euclid’s Elements.