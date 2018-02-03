Important Books and Maps on Offer this Month
Connoisseurs of rare books, manuscripts, and maps have two major opportunities to enhance their holding this month with the Miami International Map Fair, held February 3 and 4, and the California International Antiquarian Book Fair, which runs February 9 through 11 at the Pasadena Convention Center. Among the important works on offer at the latter is a 1632 edition of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies, tendered by London-based Sokol Books.