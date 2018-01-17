Lots to Love: Gems from the Gentry

Sotheby’s fifth annual Of Royal and Noble Descent auction delivers on the promise of exquisite rarity and luxury—with a few eccentricities mixed in. Taking place in London today, January 17, the sale showcases items consigned by aristocratic families or ones that have some sort of royal connection. “I love this date because nothing has happened for six or seven weeks in the art market. People are eager to see things and focus on our sale,” says João Magalhães, a Sotheby’s senior specialist in Continental furniture.