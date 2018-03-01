March Auction and Art Fair Highlights

March is among the busiest months on the international art world calendar with highly anticipated sales of postwar and contemporary art taking place at Phillips, Christie’s, and Sotheby’s in London, along with the opening of the venerable European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in the Dutch city of Maastricht. The 31st edition of TEFAF, which runs March 10 through 18, boasts a 270-dealer-strong roster of galleries from around the globe offering art spanning some 7,000 years of human history. Connoisseurs of drawings and other works on paper are sure to also find a suite of blue-chip sheets at the Salon du Dessin in Paris. Connoisseurs of drawings and other works on paper are sure to also find a suite of blue-chip sheets at the Salon du Dessin, which runs March 21 to 26 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.