Ruth, Mantle, and More: Memorabilia from Baseball’s Greatest Legends to Hit the Auction Block

Pennsylvania’s Hunt Auctions will present an all-star lineup of baseball memorabilia for its 13th annual live auction at the All-Star FanFest, which takes place July 10 and 11 during the Miami All-Star Game at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami.

Hunt has hosted all 13 auctions during All-Star week, but this year’s is extra-special. It includes more than 300 items consigned from the family of the beloved Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, who died in a plane crash in 1972. “His is such an iconic name. It’s bigger than the sport of baseball,” says David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions. “His legacy is not only as a great player, but as a humanitarian as well.”

Here we highlight the top lots from legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Micky Mantle, along with Clemente. Play ball!