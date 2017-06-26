Ruth, Mantle, and More: Memorabilia from Baseball’s Greatest Legends to Hit the Auction Block

The heavy-hitting sale could bring in up to $6 million.

By on June 26, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW

Pennsylvania’s Hunt Auctions will present an all-star lineup of baseball memorabilia for its 13th annual live auction at the All-Star FanFest, which  takes place July 10 and 11 during the Miami All-Star Game at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami.

Hunt has hosted all 13 auctions during All-Star week, but this year’s is extra-special. It includes more than 300 items consigned from the family of the beloved Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, who died in a plane crash in 1972. “His is such an iconic name. It’s bigger than the sport of baseball,” says David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions. “His legacy is not only as a great player, but as a humanitarian as well.”

Here we highlight the top lots from legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Micky Mantle, along with Clemente. Play ball!

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Auctions