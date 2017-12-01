Not-to-Miss Works on the Auction Block and at Fairs in December

Einstein’s Telescope and paintings by Rembrandt, Jean Dubuffet, and Joseph Wright of Derby lead this month’s sales.

By on December 1, 2017
view slideshow
Jean Dubuffet’s 1963 oil on canvas,

Connoisseurs in search of the rare and wonderful have ample opportunity to expand their holdings this month with the Old Master paintings sales in London and important auctions on the Continent, as well as more contemporary works offered at Art Basel and a host of satellite fairs in Miami December 7 through 10.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Auctions