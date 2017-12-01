Not-to-Miss Works on the Auction Block and at Fairs in December
Einstein’s Telescope and paintings by Rembrandt, Jean Dubuffet, and Joseph Wright of Derby lead this month’s sales.
Connoisseurs in search of the rare and wonderful have ample opportunity to expand their holdings this month with the Old Master paintings sales in London and important auctions on the Continent, as well as more contemporary works offered at Art Basel and a host of satellite fairs in Miami December 7 through 10.