The 21 Most Exciting Luxury Items at Auction This Month
A one-of-a-kind Ferrari and Audrey Hepburn’s powder compact are among the highlights hitting the auction block in September.
Fall auction season is in full swing, and the top auction houses are firing on all cylinders, offering the best of the best in art, antiques, autos, and collectibles. From Audrey Hepburn’s personal collection to a first-edition print of Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities, these are the September sales you won’t want to miss.