The Top Exhibits from Paris Art+Design

Paris Art+Design is a must-attend event for aficionados of important works in the realm of design. The 22nd edition of the fair—which this year runs April 4 through 8 on the grounds of the Jardin des Tuileries in the City of Light—will host 58 galleries from around the world that specialize in the best of the best when it comes to the decorative arts. The top exhibitors include Parisian gallerists Helene Bailly, who is presenting a bronze by Diego Giacometti; Alexandre Biaggi, who is bringing a table by Milanese designer Mauro Fabro; and Christophe Magnan of WA Design Gallery, who is offering a rare-to-market bamboo armchair by Ubunji Kidokoro that inspired Charlotte Perriand’s well-known Tokyo chaise longue.