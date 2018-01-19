The Winter Antiques Show Opens in New York

On the evening of January 18, collectors gathered for a vip preview of the Winter Antiques Show, which opens today at the Park Avenue Armory in New York and runs through January 28. Of its 70-dealer-strong roster, 50 galleries are from North America, 14 are from the United Kingdom, and three are from Continental Europe.

Not surprisingly, the fair offerings are particularly rich and deep in the realm of 18th- and 19th-century American and European decorative arts. Robb Report had a chance to preview the show. Here are five of our favorites stands.