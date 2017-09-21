Video: Robb Report Previews Standout Items Ahead of Audrey Hepburn Auction

Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, who rose to prominence in the 1950s and ’60s through her roles in films such as Roman Holiday and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, captured hearts around the globe not only for her acting prowess but also for her classic style, effortless grace, and humanitarian work. Now her family is offering hundreds of her personal items to the public for the very first time in the Personal Collection of Audrey Hepburn, giving fans new and old a chance to own a prized memento from the late actress.

The 500-lot auction, facilitated by Christie’s, will include clothes, shoes, photographs, and movie memorabilia. “Her family wanted fans—not just collectors—to be able to purchase memorabilia, so smaller items like silk flowers and shoes will be available,” says Adrian Hume-Sayer, a senior specialist who is traveling with the collection highlights.

Robb Report recently previewed some of the standout items at Christie’s Beverly Hills flagship. Notable pieces included a two-piece Givenchy cocktail dress made from black satin (estimated around $68,000 to $109,000) and a gold snuff box engraved “to Eliza Doolittle from Henry Higgins,” presented to Hepburn by Rex Harrison after filming My Fair Lady (estimated around $6,800 to $11,000).

But the de facto highlight, according to Hume-Sayer, is Hepburn’s working script for Breakfast at Tiffany’s (estimated around $81,000 to $121,000). The script includes amendments and notes written in turquoise ink, which was Hepburn’s color of choice when marking up scripts. “She underlined words throughout the script to put emphasis in certain points, and when you watch the movie, you can see how she emphasized those words,” Hume-Sayer says.

After brief previews in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, the collection will be on display at Christie’s King Street in London on September 23. The actual auction will take place in two parts: an online portion from September 19 to October 3, and a flagship live auction at Christie’s King Street headquarters in London on September 27. Both auctions will have around 250 lots.