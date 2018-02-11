Celebrity Homes
Bunny Mellon’s Antigua Property Lists for $25 Million
It’s one of the most expensive land listings in the Caribbean.
Jackie O.’s Childhood Home in the Hamptons Has Officially Sold
The final price, regrettably, was not disclosed.
Celebrity Homes We Loved in 2017
From Jackie O.’s childhood home to Johnny Depp’s horse farm, see the properties that dazzled us this year.
A-List Escape: Eva Longoria Lists Los Angeles Home for $14 Million
The European-style estate includes a villa, country house, and stone cottage.
Actor Jim Belushi Lists Italian-Style Los Angeles Villa for $38.5 Million
The 14,200-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 11 baths.
Actor Johnny Depp Is Selling His Kentucky Horse Farm at Auction
The 41-acre spread includes a 6,000-square-foot main residence, three barns, and 10 paddocks.
Dream Home: Christie Brinkley Is Selling Her North Haven Estate for $20 Million
Located on the water’s edge, this mansion is neighbored only by the beach and sea.
Jackie O’s Childhood Home Is on the Market for $49.5 Million
The stately home overlooks the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.
Actor Matthew Perry Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $13.5 Million
The sleek home has an infinity pool, outdoor entertainment area, but no Jennifer Aniston.
