5 Sensational Celebrity Homes You Can Buy Now

Celebrities are known for living large, and their homes are no exception. Although becoming a Hollywood star might be a stretch, living like one may be closer to home in these celebrity residences. From actress Katharine Hepburn’s former East Coast home to fashion designer Tom Ford’s jaw-dropping New Mexico ranch, the following real estate properties are all currently on the market—and ready for move-in.

Elvis’s Former Home in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Ashton Ryan

The Beverly Hills home that newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley purchased in 1967 listed last year for $30 million. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and his young bride paid a small fortune of $400,000 (just under $3 million today) for the 5,367-square-foot home in the exclusive Trousdale Estates enclave. At the time, the neighborhood of luxurious mid-century homes—designed by renowned local talents like Richard Neutra and Wallace Neff—was fast becoming a community for Hollywood’s rich and famous.

Throughout their residency at 1174 Hillcrest Road, the Presley’s enjoyed many a personal and professional milestone. In 1968 the couple came home with newborn Lisa Marie; later that year, Elvis made his return to live music with his ’68 Comeback Special performance (a program that topped out the season for NBC). Elvis famously signed autographs at the home’s front gate, too. By 1973, however, the couple divorced and sold their once-happy starter home.

Little came of 1174 Hillcrest Road for the nearly four decades that followed. Fans still drove by for a picture every now and then, sometimes leaving notes behind by its front gate. It wasn’t until 2012 that the home was back in the news, when it was reported that Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton—who had purchased the place for $9.8 million—planned to demolish it.

Public outcry ultimately saved the home; Morton’s plans thwarted, the businessman instead sold the property for $14.5 million in 2014. Now, just three years later, the French Regency estate is back on the market for an extraordinary $30 million. To be sure, the three-bedroom home has had more than a few updates over the years, with new flooring and electrical wiring, as well as luxurious additions like a pool, a spa, and a guesthouse. Still, the house’s best qualities—impressive city views and walls of glass throughout—remain unchanged since its Elvis days.

Time will tell if the 1.18-acre estate has indeed doubled in value in just three years. Regardless of its sale price, the home’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history—not to mention the hearts of Elvis fans everywhere—is no doubt secure. (theagencyre.com)

Jackie O’s Childhood Summer Home in East Hampton

Bekah Berge

It isn’t hard to be charmed by the classic lines of Lasata (a Native American word meaning “place of peace”) estate, which is currently available for purchase. Built in 1917, the traditional-style home is situated on 7.15 acres of sprawling green lawns and immaculately kept hedgerows in East Hampton, N.Y, and it was once the childhood summer home of former first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis.

Lasata gives residents the full Camelot treatment with 10 bedrooms, 11-and-a-half baths, a heated pool, a two-bedroom pool house, a one-bedroom guesthouse, and a three-car garage. In 2007, current owners fashion designer Reed Krakoff and his wife Delphine, gave the 8,500-square-foot home a restoration that included fresh plaster walls and oak flooring. White walls frame French doors, and a plethora of windows give the space an open feeling. The chic kitchen boasts a farmhouse sink and metal countertops.

For those interested in expanding the estate’s boundaries, an adjacent 4-acre property with a sunken tennis court is also for sale, bringing the grand total to 11 acres. Lasata is listed at $38.995 million. (corcoran.com, bhsusa.com)

Katharine Hepburn’s Former Home in Old Saybrook

Rebekah Bell

Actress Katharine Hepburn’s former home in Connecticut has been listed for $11.8 million, giving prospective buyers the chance to live in a gorgeous waterfront abode on Long Island Sound. Built in 1939 and located in the quaint seaside town of Old Saybrook, 10 Mohegan Avenue is a charming, colonial-style brick abode outfitted with six spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one half bath. The 8,400-square-foot home’s crisp, light-drenched interiors harmonize with historic touches such as original gas fireplaces for a look that is both modern and timeless. Coffered ceilings and oversized pane windows recall the three-story abode’s storied past, and hardwood floors add elegance.

The sleek kitchen features white marble countertops, custom cabinets, and a center island. The storybook-esque bedrooms include brick fireplaces, paneled glass windows, and window seats that overlook the water. A screened-in stone porch faces the water, creating a scenic area for families and friends to gather for evening drinks or leisurely conversations.

Outside, the 1.5-acre lot includes a private dock and pond. Hepburn designated an additional three acres as a conservation parcel, ensuring privacy for generations to come. Located around 2.5 hours from New York City, the quaint residence offers the best of East Coast living. (williampitt.com)

Tom Ford’s Ranch in New Mexico

Rebekah Bell

Many aspects of Tom Ford’s New Mexico ranch (dubbed Cerro Pelon) look like something straight out of the wild frontier: horses roam the plains, wildflowers blossom, and a lone windmill stands guard over hazy purple mountains. If the peaceful property seems like it could fit in an old Western movie, that’s because it already has. A number of Western films, including Silverado, Cowboys & Aliens, and 3:10 to Yuma, were filmed at Silverado—Cerro Pelon’s onsite set populated by Wild West–style buildings.

Located half an hour from Santa Fe, the 20,662-acre ranch also features an eight-stall horse barn, indoor and outdoor riding arenas, and separate living quarters for ranch hands. Surprisingly modern amidst its remote desert surroundings, the main residence—designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando—is a minimalist, glass-walled shrine suspended over a reflecting pool. An airstrip and hangar round out the property’s impressive amenities.

“If you spend time on our ranch or in the American West or anywhere in nature, all of a sudden, all the things you worry about all the time fade away,” Tom Ford once said. “That’s why one of the greatest problems with where we are culturally at this time is that we’ve all lost touch with the earth and that which is really important in the world.” Suffice it to say that spending time at the secluded ranch will afford friends and family ample time to reconnect with what matters most to them. Pricing information for the ranch is available upon request. (kevinbobolskygroup.com)

Jane Fonda’s Home in Beverly Hills

Rebekah Bell

From the very first moment actress Jane Fonda walked into 1575 Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills, Calif., she fell head over heels in love with it. “I took one look at this house and I knew. I just knew! This was the place where we could live very happily,” she says. Fonda and her partner, record producer Richard Perry, purchased the stucco-and-glass home in 2012. At the beginning of the year, they listed the elegant edifice, giving would-be homeowners the chance to create cherished memories of their own in the contemporary residence.

Built in 1961, the two-story structure is an eco-conscious estate. Offering more than 7,100 square feet of living space, the four-bedroom home is outfitted with photovoltaic electric panels, thermal glass double-glazed UV windows with motorized shades, and bamboo floors. Vaulted ceilings and walls of glass converge to create an open-concept, sunlight-drenched home.

A steel front door opens to reveal an expansive foyer, and a glass elevator serves as a striking visual centerpiece. A nearby set of stairs leads to the main level, which features a sunken living room with a stacked stone fireplace, a dining room, a home office, a butler’s pantry, a bar, and an open-concept chef’s kitchen. Equipped with quartz countertops, a breakfast room, and a center island with a breakfast bar, the space was specifically designed for epicures. Sliding glass doors open to a private terrace overlooking the backyard. An ideal place to sip wine and watch the sunset after a gourmet meal, the patio provides a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding canyons.

Downstairs, the sumptuous master suite includes everything from a sitting room and dual master bathrooms to two spacious walk-in closets. “This is the first time in my 79 years that I have had a closet that you could walk in and see everything that you have,” Fonda says. A media room with a full bar and a gym round out the amenities. The backyard showcases a solar-heated pool and a viewing pavilion with a fire pit that overlooks the hillside; a meditation garden provides space to recharge. Easily accommodating over 150 guests for special occasions, the home is a picturesque party pad.

Situated on a secluded, tree-lined street, the Beverly Hills abode promises privacy for its residents. Jane Fonda has just one wish for the future owners. “I hope you love it as much as we have,” she says. The home is currently listed for around $11.5 million. (coldwellbankerhomes.com)