Actor Jim Belushi Lists Italian-Style Los Angeles Villa for $38.5 Million

The 14,200-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 11 baths.

By on October 10, 2017
334 S. Burlingame Avenue in Los Angeles
Actor and comedian Jim Belushi has put his 14,200-square-foot Los Angeles residence on the market for $38.5 million. Located on a 1.3-acre double lot, the Brentwood Park home was modeled after villas in Northern Italy.

Twisting trees and a cobblestone driveway set the stage for the Mediterranean estate, which offers six bedrooms and 11 baths. Designed by architect Oscar Shamamian, the home features a cornucopia of materials from around the world.  Reclaimed fireplace mantles and Italian terra-cotta tile floors give the home a distinctly Italian flair, while Moroccan glazed bathroom tiles and reclaimed roof tiles from Venezuela add a global feel.

The two-story home features a plethora of built-in bookshelves, fireplaces, and antique-style light fixtures that create a down-to-earth feel. Showcasing everything from a dressing room to a private stairway that leads to a hot tub and cold plunge grotto, the master suite guarantees a good night’s sleep. Framed by a curvaceous archway, the kitchen has hardwood floors, an island, and glass cabinets. For an added bit of fun, a hidden door leads to an office and basement, where a screening room, wine room, and sauna and steam room await.

Outside, a swimming pool is flanked by a 60-foot pool deck made from travertine imported from Turkey. Two inviting outdoor fireplaces with cozy sitting areas, fountains, and open-air dining spaces surround the pool.

Drew Fenton and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

