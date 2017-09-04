Actor Johnny Depp Is Selling His Kentucky Horse Farm at Auction

Actor (and part-time pirate of the Caribbean) Johnny Depp is selling his Kentucky Bluegrass Farm at auction on September 15, giving interested parties the chance to bid on the 41-acre spread. The property is located 2 miles from Lexington’s Keeneland Racecourse, a thoroughbred racetrack that was listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1986. Designed with equestrians in mind, the country estate features three barns with 15 stalls, 10 watered paddocks, and a caretaker’s house.

Built in 1915, the 6,000-square-foot main residence has six bedrooms, seven baths, a cozy sunroom, a gourmet kitchen, and a four-car garage. In the backyard, a swimming pool is positioned next to a playground area with slides and swings.

According to tax records, Depp (who was born in Kentucky and lived there for part of his childhood) first bought the property in 1995 for $950,000. He sold it in 2001 for $1 million and then bought it back four years later for twice that sum.

Gary Denton with Rector Hayden Realtors in Kentucky holds the listing, and Hilton & Hyland and Christie’s International Real Estate are marketing the property.

Bids will be accepted both in person and online; the property’s reserve price has not yet been disclosed.