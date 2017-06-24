Actor Matthew Perry Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $13.5 Million

Actor Matthew Perry has put his Hollywood Hills home at 9010 Hopen Place on the market for $13.5 million, giving future owners the chance to host hordes of their own friends in the modern manse. Walls of glass, horizontal lines, and eye-catching overhangs give the home a mid-century modern feel, while hardwood floors, modern appliances, and a glass-walled fireplace provide a contemporary look.

Built in 1962, the single-story house is equipped with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The glass-walled master suite, which features a large closet and master bath with a deep soaking tub, opens to the infinity-edge pool. A state-of-the-art, subterranean screening room is outfitted with glass windows that peer into the swimming pool, providing a theater experience worthy of Hollywood’s elite. Lime green accents add bright pops of color to the kitchen and dining area, while built-in bookshelves and a fireplace make the living room feel cozy.

A moat-like walkway leads from the living area to the lush lawn, where reflecting pools and fire pits create an elevated environment. Outfitted with plush seats and a television, the covered pavilion is reminiscent of a poolside cabana. The hilltop home seemingly floats above Los Angeles, offering panoramic views of the twinkling city below. (Inquiries: Partners Trust. Greg Holcomb, 310.435.3711; Cassandra Petersen, 617.901.5835.)