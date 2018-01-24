Bunny Mellon’s Antigua Property Lists for $25 Million

The late American socialite and horticulturist Rachel Lowe Lambert Lloyd Mellon (better known as Bunny), who passed away in 2014 at age 103, often vacationed on Antigua, a Caribbean island known for its sheltered bays, white-sand beaches, and glassy blue waters. Now, a three-acre plot of land owned by Mellon has been put on the market, giving prospective buyers the chance to own the prized piece of paradise. Situated on a dramatic bluff that overlooks the glassy blue Caribbean Sea, the property juts out over Half Moon Bay, a secluded white-sand beach fringed by lush greenery.

Mellon, who loved gardening and reimagined the White House Rose Garden for President John F. Kennedy, was drawn to the land’s untarnished beauty and spectacular views. The property even served as the backdrop for Meryl Gordon’s book Bunny Mellon: The Life of an American Style Legend. The verdant stretch of land is located near the socialite’s 27-acre Caribbean vacation estate at Mill Reef Club, a 1,500-acre members-only resort with five miles of shoreline.

Although there are no structures currently on the land, the future buyer will have the option to create and build a custom home. The land has never been developed, making it perfect for a legacy buyer or someone who wants to find their own island bliss by building a peaceful haven to enjoy for years to come.

Residents will have easy access to island hot spots such as Carlisle Bay, Antigua, a posh resort with a waterfront restaurant and a spa that faces the Antiguan rainforest.

The property is currently on the market for $25 million, making it one of the most expensive pieces of land in the Caribbean. That asking price makes the land almost twice as expensive as Mellon’s Mill Reef Club home, which was listed in 2012 for $14.5 million.