Dream Home: Christie Brinkley Is Selling Her North Haven Estate for $20 Million

Actress and model Christie Brinkley’s North Haven estate at 1 Fahys Road can now be yours for only $20 million (down from its original listing price of $25 million). Tucked away amongst the trees, the scenic and secluded residence provides direct access to Sag Harbor and 327 feet of sandy beachfront.

The three-story, 5,500-square-foot home is situated on an expansive 4.44-acre lot. Originally built in 1843, the five-bedroom home includes plenty of period furnishings and pieces. Grand columns, oaks banisters, wide-planked pine floors, and four brick fireplaces are just a few of the details that represent the estate’s historic ambience. Modern additions include the kitchen’s bold soapstone and marble countertops. The charming master suite holds a sitting room, bath, and private terrace that offer sweeping views of the harbor.

Outside, the expansive grounds are just as stunning as the home’s interiors. The pool, spacious lawn, and garden are perfect for summer barbeques and beach parties, and the beach is just a few steps away. In the evenings, residents can sit outside and watch the sunset or visit downtown North Haven, which is just half a mile away.

This isn’t the only property Brinkley has on the market. She’s also selling a scenic estate in the Hamptons for nearly $30 million. (Inquiries: Douglas Elliman. Enzo Morabito, 631-537-5900).