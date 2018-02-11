Comedian Chelsea Handler’s Bel Air Property Is Listed for $11.5 Million

Surrounded by verdant trees in buzzy Bel Air, 11011 Anzio Road is a beautiful and relaxing retreat that offers a much-needed escape from the busyness of Los Angeles. Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler—who purchased the gated property in 2010 and completely renovated both the exterior and interiors—has now listed the high-end home for $11.5 million.

The 5,572-square-foot residence is composed of six bedrooms and seven baths. “Chelsea made substantial improvements and renovations to this property and really did a remarkable job of enhancing it,” says listing agent Anne Leads of Pacific Union International. “The home has a beautiful indoor-outdoor flow and features thoughtful natural materials, so it offers a strong connection to nature. The master suite is one of the home’s highlights, serving as a sanctuary surrounded by trees and overlooking the rest of the property.” The renovated master bedroom showcases a drop-down television, a spa-like master bath, a dry sauna, a refrigerated bar, a spacious closet, and a large balcony that overlooks the lush backyard and sparkling swimming pool. Other additions include an agate-stone dining bar in the kitchen, a bright turquoise stone wall in the powder room, and wood and glass accents throughout. Handler envisioned an airy home filled with plenty of natural light and chose to open up several of the entertainment areas to create more of a free-flowing, open-concept design.

Embracing a natural yet polished aesthetic, the grounds are sprinkled with drought-tolerant plants such as succulents, wood decking and patios, and majestic trees. Like other Bel Air estates, the backyard has everything necessary to throw an epic party, including an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, a dining bar, a lounge area, and a fireplace. The estate was formerly owned by the late actress and swimmer Esther Williams, and her 50-foot swimming pool continues to anchor the backyard.