Jackie O.’s Childhood Home in the Hamptons Has Officially Sold

Lasata, the East Hampton estate where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent her summers as a child, has officially found a buyer. Named after the Native-American word for “Place of Peace,” the 7.15-acre estate is anchored by an 8,500-square-foot home designed by architect Arthur Jackson. The two-story building has 10 bedrooms, 10 full baths, and two half baths. Updated and renovated by its current owners, the airy abode hits all the right notes thanks to a wealth of crisp white plaster walls, solid oak floors, and French doors.

The sun-soaked living spaces include an understated living room with a fireplace, a cozy kitchen with a farmhouse sink and metal countertops, and bedrooms with fireplaces and hardwood floors. Cheerful pops of color (like yellow wallpaper and egg-yolk-yellow light fixtures) add playfulness and warmth to the stately home. Outside, a well-manicured maze of shrubs and sculptures is situated next to a heated swimming pool. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house and a two-bedroom pool house.

“We’re thrilled to have found a buyer who appreciates the beauty and pedigree of this historically significant property,” said agents Carol Nobbs and Eileen O’Neill, who held the listing through Douglas Elliman. The estate initially hit the market in September 2016 for $38.99 million, but the price was later dropped to $29.995 million. The home’s final sale price was not revealed because of an NDA.

Lasata isn’t the only home with a link to America’s beloved former First Lady: Merrywood, a Georgian-style home outside of Washington, D.C., where Jackie O. lived as a child, was listed last year for $49.5 million. For those looking for a home with a positively presidential feel on the West Coast, Ronald Reagan’s Pacific Palisades estate—where he was staying in 1980 when he found out he was going to be president—was listed in 2016 for $29.7 million.