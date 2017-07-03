You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jackie O’s Childhood Home Is on the Market for $49.5 Million

The stately home overlooks the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.

July 3, 2017
Jackie O. Childhood Home
  View Gallery — 11   Photos

As a child, Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis lived at Merrywood, a charming Georgian-style home in McLean, Va. The red brick and limestone residence, which is situated on seven acres overlooking the Potomac River, was recently listed for $49.5 million—giving future owners the chance to make memories of their own in the historic home.

The 23,000-square-foot gated abode is equipped with nine bedrooms, 11 baths, and two half baths. A sweeping entry hall opens to regal rooms adorned with hardwood floors, antique chandeliers, and fireplaces. An elevator services all four levels of the home, and a climate-controlled wine cellar awaits on the lowest level.

Outside, formal landscaped gardens surround the home. Outdoor garden rooms are well-suited for hosting parties, while a tennis court and swimming pool provide hours of unlimited entertainment. The nearby carriage house has room for four vehicles as well as staff accommodations and two offices, and a covered pavilion includes a kitchen, exercise room, and indoor pool.

Located around half an hour from Washington, D.C., the residence provides ready access to a plethora of historic landmarks. The property, which is currently owned by AOL cofounder Steve Case, joins Lasata (one of Jackie O’s childhood summer homes) on the market.

