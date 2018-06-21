Muhammad Ali’s Pastoral Michigan Estate Can Be Yours for $2.9 Million

A picturesque property owned by the late boxing legend Muhmmad Ali has been introduced to the market for the very precise price of $2,895,037. (According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the 37 symbolizes the boxer’s 37 career knockouts.) Located in Berrien Springs, Mich., the 81-acre farm shows off rolling green hills, lush fields, and part of the St. Joseph River.

Ali bought the private property in 1975 and spent his summers and several of his retirement years at the secluded haven. He passed away in 2016, and his wife is now selling the verdant country escape. The four-bedroom main house features spacious living and family rooms, a kitchen with a large pantry, and a climate-controlled, three-car garage. There’s also a guesthouse with an outdoor kitchen, a bath house, a pergola, a sunroom, and a deck overlooking a peaceful pond and fountain. Buyers can easily work from home thanks to an office outfitted with a conference area, a mail room, a loading dock, and multiple offices. Athletes will flock to the gym, where a boxing ring serves as the star of the show. (Exercise equipment, a massage room, a spa tub, and bathrooms round out the indoor amenities.) Outside the gym, a full-size basketball court and a sparkling backyard swimming pool provide additional entertainment options for residents and their guests.

Residents can unwind near the fire pit and waterfall rock garden or head to one of two original barns made for equestrians. Nature lovers will enjoy taking scenic strolls through the countryside.

Ali’s farm joins a slew of other celebrity-owned homes on the market, including a Florida manse owned by basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and a Southern California estate formerly owned by Richard Nixon.

Real estate agent Tim Mitchell of Cressy & Everett Real Estate holds the listing for the Michigan manse.