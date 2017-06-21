OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Lists Beverly Hills Abode for $12.75 Million

OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder has listed his Beverly Hills home at 1007 Loma Vista Drive, giving prospective owners a chance to embrace the good life. After purchasing the mid-century modern estate two years ago, Tedder and his wife, Genevieve, restored and expanded the home alongside architect and designer Alvarez Morris. They are now seeking to flip the renovated residence (which includes a freshly minted bedroom, family room, and three-car garage) to the tune of $12.75 million.

Spread across 5,386 square feet, the modern manse features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. White oak floors, walls of glass, and white marble countertops are present throughout the home; outside, towering palm trees and native plants evoke the spirit of California. The sunlight-drenched master bedroom opens to a secluded garden, and the remaining bedrooms have glass doors that open to the yard. Outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and a marble island, the kitchen is adjacent to a sunny breakfast nook.

In the backyard, a coral tree shades a fire pit and outdoor seating area, where residents can pass their evenings sipping wine and counting stars. A sparkling pool spans the width of the backyard, offering refreshment on hot California days. With amenities like this, future residents will be eager to come home. (Inquiries: David Gray with Partners Trust, 310.962.0237)