Sammy Sosa’s Former Florida Home Lists for $15.95 Million

A Florida estate once owned by professional baseball player Sammy Sosa just hit the market for $15.95 million. Located at 667 Ocean Blvd in Golden Beach (around 20 miles from Miami), the two-story property is sure to be a home run with the whole family. Offering 7,159 square feet of living space, the house is a sleek portrait of rich woods, crisp whites, and endless marble.

Equipped with seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths, the house can easily accommodate plenty of guests (or, perhaps, your very own baseball team). The master bedroom is especially impressive: rich hardwood floors pair well with crisp white walls, and double doors lead to a private oceanfront terrace. The master bath shows off a marble walk-in shower, deep soaking tub, and double vanities.

In the chef’s kitchen, white cabinets, marble countertops, and rich wood accents create a visual masterpiece. The adjacent formal dining room includes built-in glass wine cabinets where residents can store their favorite red or white wine. A more casual breakfast nook allows residents and guests alike to enjoy ocean views as they eat their morning meal.

For some of the best views in the house, head to the double-height living room, where sliding glass doors overlook the vibrant blue ocean in the backyard. (The house, which comes with 75 feet of sandy white beachfront, offers direct ocean access.) From the sparkling swimming pool to a verdant patch of grass perfect for picnicking or barbecuing, the palm-tree-fringed backyard is made for entertaining.

The home also comes with a four-car garage, two detached guest suites, and a media room.

Sosa, who is recognized as one of baseball’s greatest batters, lived in the house from 2013 to 2016. The current owner renovated the house from top to bottom, creating a modern oceanfront oasis that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman holds the luxe listing.