Shakira Lists Miami Beach Home for $11.6 Million

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira listed her Miami Beach this month for $11.648 million. Located at 3140 North Bay Road Drive, the 9,125-square-foot waterfront property holds six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. Surrounded by palm trees and bright green hedges, the sophisticated haven promises a rejuvenating stay for residents and their guests.

Bone inlaid art pieces, handmade decorative mirrors, and Venetian plaster walls give the home a contemporary Middle Eastern feel. Soaring ceilings, crisp white walls, and hardwood floors make the modern house feel light and airy. The free-flowing layout includes a formal dining room and a living room with multiple glass doors that open to the backyard. In the gourmet kitchen, sleek white cabinets and countertops pair with a white center island; the nearby breakfast nook overlooks a plant-lined courtyard.

Shakira, who has owned the home since 2001, revamped the living spaces with new wood floors imported from Spain, all-new landscaping, custom-made furniture, and updated lighting both inside and outside. Standout amenities include a home gym (Shakira added special flooring so she could practice her signature dance moves in the space) and a hookah lounge.

Outside, the property offers more than 100 feet of water frontage and pristine views of the Miami skyline. The backyard swimming pool is surrounded by a wood deck made for lounging and sunbathing. Nearby, the outdoor summer kitchen shows off a sink, prep station, and dining table.

According to the Miami New Times, Shakira previously listed the home for $12.9 million in 2015. Her brother, Antonio Mebarak, and Ana Lourdes Martinez of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing.

The property joins other celebrity-owned Florida properties on the market: Basketball player Shaq listed his mansion near Orlando for a cool $28 million, and baseball player Sammy Sosa recently listed his Golden Beach pad for just under $16 million.