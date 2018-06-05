// RR One

Shakira Lists Miami Beach Home for $11.6 Million

There’s a hookah lounge, swimming pool, dance area, and more.

Shakira Miami Beach Home
  View Gallery — 17   Photos

Related Articles

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira listed her Miami Beach this month for $11.648 million. Located at 3140 North Bay Road Drive, the 9,125-square-foot waterfront property holds six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. Surrounded by palm trees and bright green hedges, the sophisticated haven promises a rejuvenating stay for residents and their guests.

Bone inlaid art pieces, handmade decorative mirrors, and Venetian plaster walls give the home a contemporary Middle Eastern feel. Soaring ceilings, crisp white walls, and hardwood floors make the modern house feel light and airy. The free-flowing layout includes a formal dining room and a living room with multiple glass doors that open to the backyard. In the gourmet kitchen, sleek white cabinets and countertops pair with a white center island; the nearby breakfast nook overlooks a plant-lined courtyard.

Shakira, who has owned the home since 2001, revamped the living spaces with new wood floors imported from Spain, all-new landscaping, custom-made furniture, and updated lighting both inside and outside. Standout amenities include a home gym (Shakira added special flooring so she could practice her signature dance moves in the space) and a hookah lounge.

Outside, the property offers more than 100 feet of water frontage and pristine views of the Miami skyline. The backyard swimming pool is surrounded by a wood deck made for lounging and sunbathing. Nearby, the outdoor summer kitchen shows off a sink, prep station, and dining table.

According to the Miami New Times, Shakira previously listed the home for $12.9 million in 2015. Her brother, Antonio Mebarak, and Ana Lourdes Martinez of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing.

The property joins other celebrity-owned Florida properties on the market: Basketball player Shaq listed his mansion near Orlando for a cool $28 million, and baseball player Sammy Sosa recently listed his Golden Beach pad for just under $16 million.

More Celebrity Homes

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Celebrity Homes

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
PLUS get a free gift!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad