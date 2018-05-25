Shaq’s Shack Is Actually a Florida Mansion You Can Buy for $28 Million

Shaquille O’Neal has put his Florida mansion on the market for $28 million—and like the NBA hall of famer, the residence is larger than life. Located just outside of Orlando, Fla., the 31,000-square-foot abode sits on a three-acre lot overlooking Lake Butler in the private golf community of Isleworth.

An arched porte cochere leads into a two-story great room with a marble fireplace and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that overlook the water. Whip up the dinner of your dreams in the massive chef’s kitchen (where custom wood cabinets, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a six-foot granite-top cooking table await), and then entertain friends in the wood-paneled formal dining room, which can seat up to 16 guests. Equipped with 12 bedrooms and 15 baths (11 full), the house can easily accommodate a crowd. Located in a separate wing, the master suite shows off a private balcony, four-room master closet, and his-and-her master baths with vanity sinks and jetted showers.

Entertaining options abound throughout the palatial property, from a soundproof home theater and a temperature-controlled cedar-planked humidor and wine storage area to a room with game tables and a wet bar. Naturally, there’s also a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court where future residents can play a game of pickup with friends. In addition to a 17-car garage, the mansion has a 2,100-square-foot secondary garage with a dance studio and enclosed recording studio. (Word on the street is that the basketball legend helped launched *NSYNC’s career by allowing them to record their songs in his mansion. Lance Bass told TMZ that “all of our first demos, our first songs were all from Shaq’s house.”)

The backyard includes a swimming pool with a custom rock waterfall, a sunken hot tub, a summer kitchen, a covered boat dock, and a tiki-style cabana that overlooks the beachfront.

Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.