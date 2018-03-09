Home Design
A Gorgeous Speaker with Nothing to Hide
Nendo’s latest design for Japanese brand Bunaco is pure genius.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
A Nespresso Machine That Puts Your Closet on Notice
Everyone’s favorite caffeinated wonder gets a serious leather makeover.
5 Scandinavian Design Finds
The Stockholm Furniture Fair does not disappoint.
Love Yourself and Splurge on Custom Home Furnishings
Chicago interior design firm Vincere breaks down when to go tailor-made (and why).
A Desk That Takes the Edge Off
Nendo’s Roof collection for Cappellini doesn’t take itself too seriously.
A Gorgeous Retail Experience in Toronto
An audio lover’s dream space asks you to come in, enjoy, and stay awhile.
Good to Know: Places and Products We Coveted in February
Here’s a look at what’s on our design radar right now, from a smoking hot speaker to a chaise with killer curves.
Don’t Shop a Showroom, Shop a Penthouse
Clive Christian’s latest space is a sprawling Chicago residence—kitchen, bath and all—to experience the brand and maybe spend the night.
Top Interior Design Finds from Chic Parisian Trade Fair Maison & Objet
Our Home & Design editor walks every inch of the show, all in the name of beauty
Best of the Best