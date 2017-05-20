A Rug Collection Inspired by Topo Maps and Depth Charts

Map and nap collide in a new line from Martin Patrick Evan.

The topographic map gets lifted from practical object to art form in this new collection from design firm Martin Patrick Evan. Co-owner John Dolan has created many carpets for private yachts and was inspired by the nautical maps his clients use that describe the ocean’s depths as well as the mountains seen from a distance while sailing. The complex designs are hand tufted in wool and cut-pile silk (from $160 per square foot), then sheared by hand for a three-dimensional effect that creates a unique tactile experience underfoot. The Elevations Collection also includes geometric patterns that Dolan had seen in wall coverings and furniture and wanted to translate into carpet. All pieces are made to order and customizable in shape, size, and color; expect 14 to 16 weeks per project. (martinpatrickevan.com)