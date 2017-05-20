A Rug Collection Inspired by Topo Maps and Depth Charts

By on May 20, 2017
Martin Patrick Evan design
  View Gallery — 2   Photos

Related Articles

Map and nap collide in a new line from Martin Patrick Evan.

The topographic map gets lifted from practical object to art form in this new collection from design firm Martin Patrick Evan. Co-owner John Dolan has created many carpets for private yachts and was inspired by the nautical maps his clients use that describe the ocean’s depths as well as the mountains seen from a distance while sailing. The complex designs are hand tufted in wool and cut-pile silk (from $160 per square foot), then sheared by hand for a three-dimensional effect that creates a unique tactile experience underfoot. The Elevations Collection also includes geometric patterns that Dolan had seen in wall coverings and furniture and wanted to translate into carpet. All pieces are made to order and customizable in shape, size, and color; expect 14 to 16 weeks per project. (martinpatrickevan.com)

 

More Home Design

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Home Design

More From Our Brands

ad