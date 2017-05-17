Tidelli’s Chic, Durable Outdoor Furniture Line

Painho Club Lounge chair in a rich cerulean

Brazilian outdoor-furnishings company Tidelli has opened its new flagship showroom at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. We spotted our favorite piece from the brand’s 2017 collection there: the Painho Club Lounge chair ($4,070) in a rich cerulean. The piece is handwoven with nautical rope, Tidelli’s signature material, which is meant to withstand some weathering. The 2017 collection includes a new line of outdoor accessories, from lanterns to baskets, customizable in 52 shades. (tidelli.com)

