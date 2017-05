Named for a seashell-shaped bay in San Sebastián, Spain, the Concha armchair from award-winning designer Samuel Accoceberry (about $1,600) makes a cheery addition to any small space. Bosc builds each compact chair by hand in its family-owned and family-operated factory in Les Landes, France. The softly curved lines of the chair, which is available in more than 20 fabrications, are meant to resemble the gently twisting shape of the conch shell. (bosc-leslandes.fr)