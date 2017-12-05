High-Design Purveyor Avenue Road Unveils the Consummate Entertainer’s Set

If only Tinder would allow us to screen potential dates for their entertaining abilities—it would save so much time and disappointment.

Hosting with flair includes a solid guest list, a well-stocked bar, and above average conversational skills. That indicates maturity. Entertaining also requires a talent for assembling attractive barware that cannot be found easily and on sale. That indicates commitment. Design-minded people want every object to be worthy, in both presentation and performance. Stephan Weishaupt, founder of the high-end design showroom Avenue Road, considered that when dreaming up a way to mark the 10-year anniversary of his company.

The result was the Avenue Road Celebration collection, a limited edition entertaining set anchored by a rose copper bar cart that features accessories culled from the showroom’s desirable designers and creators.

It’s a glamorous turn for the just-add-tonic-water set. “In starting Avenue Road I wanted to bring the work of the world’s best crafts people to North America and enable people to find design that was truly original and personal,” says Weishaupt. “This collection embodies that vision with a unique and cosmopolitan curation of materials that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Only 10 sets have been made, priced at $12,000, adding to the allure of a fleeting occasion. Asked why he chose to honor the company’s anniversary with a distinct entertaining focus, Weishaupt says, “we wanted to celebrate exceptionally with a perfect mixture of elements from our longstanding collaborators,” adding, “I hope these pieces will be at the center of our customer’s special celebrations for decades to come.” Nine stylish pieces include a set of six whiskey tumblers, a snack bowl, cocktail shaker, and one obvious showstopper.

The Gin Lane bar cart was designed by award-winning studio Yabu Pushelberg, known for their luxury residences and projects. Principals George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg created a modern, linear form to best accentuate the curves of bottles, decanters, and glassware. They grounded it with Calacatta viola marble and a hand-polished rose copper finish. The snack bowl from Brazilian designer Etel Carmona is a simple creation, informed by mid-century greats like Oscar Niemeyer, whose curve-centric influence extends to Ferraris. It luxuriates in the grain of an exotic and precious wood. Sustainably harvested and certified Madier Imbuia was shaped by craftsman into this restrained piece.

Another design hero from the past, Austrian designer Carl Auböck, makes a major appearance in this group. Weishaupt had a custom re-edition of an extremely rare cocktail shaker—an original design resides in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York—from the 1950s. This one has all the artisan-made blessings: a polished nickel exterior, gold-plated interior and hand-sewn leather black top. None of this high-quality reveling happens successfully without a decent drinking glass. For that, Weishaupt turned to Lobmeyr, the collector’s lust-worthy Austrian crystal design house of choice. Designer Martino Gamper had designed a tumbler named Neo, featuring all the Old World techniques—cutting, engraving, sandblasting, and lustre painting—for the company. Here, he revisits that form, presenting a minimalist edit with radial cuts and geometric motifs. His set of six whiskey tumblers completes the Celebration collection, best enjoyed for romantic liaisons—after heavy vetting.