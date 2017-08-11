A Daybed That Needs Its Own Zipcode

Barlas Baylar, founder of Hudson Furniture, is known for live-edge, plank-wood tables poised impossibly on glamorous polished metal bases. “Nature,” he says, “is the best designer.” Yet his signature practice is to interpret nature through the prism “of New York’s architectural lines,” creating something modern from something ancient. Baylar’s Aviara Collection for RH, Restoration Hardware, represents his first foray into outdoor pieces. Made of sustainably harvested premium teak and put together using mortise-and-tenon joinery, the Canopy Daybed ($6,795 to $12,110) is generously proportioned at 67 inches wide and 51 inches deep—perfect for a nap alfresco. Custom drapery and cushions are sold separately in a variety of weather-tolerant fabrics.