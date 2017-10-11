Touring the 10th Annual DC Design House Is Better Than Any Design Blog

Design show houses give us permission to wander, peek, and snoop around a residence undeterred by the rules of polite behavior. This year’s DC Design House offers an indulgent chance to explore 27,256 square feet, as the show-house location is a four-story, French-château-style estate known as Bradley Farms in Potomac, Maryland.

While the residence is listed at $10.28 million by Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam of Long & Foster Real Estate, the story is very much inside. This year marks the 10th anniversary of DC Design House, which benefits the Children’s National Health System and has raised more than $1,750,000 over the past nine years. Twenty-three designers from the D.C. area lent their talents to the project, dressing the interiors and exteriors with the rarest of all creative opportunities: no clients. Beholden only to their visions and sleep schedules, DC Design House participants created the ultimate live portfolios of their work stretched across a residence that includes nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, four half baths, a lower-level ballroom, a cinema, a two-story library, his-and-her offices, several kitchens, living areas, a pool house, a terrace, and two landscaped acres. Think of it as a living magazine spread.

The show house is the headlining event, with a roster of design-related panels and discussions scheduled every Wednesday for the next three weeks. Tickets to tour the house, which can be purchased online, are $35, and the show house is open until October 30.