Your Next Design Score Might Be on eBay Collective

Any hotel or restaurant that seems devastatingly cool and has more Instagram followers than a country-pop-crossover artist was likely designed by Stephen Alesch and Robin Standefer of Roman and Williams. Since 2002, their name has become shorthand for game-changing interior design (see Le Coucou, the Viceroy, and Ace hotels in New York). Thanks to eBay Collective, fans and the newly initiated can shop a vetted selection of furniture, lighting, and one-of-a-kind finds from the award-winning duo rather than stare wistfully at the low-profile black leather armchairs the brand chose for the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.

While Roman and Williams’ Collective storefront is not a carbon-copy depot of its greatest furnishings hits, it is a stroll into the pair’s elemental, vintage-funk, antiques-loving design sensibility. Everything is a one-of-a-kind find selected by the former set designers and is available for purchase. Standout pieces include a circa-1950s Jacques Adnet desk ($50,000), a three-piece seating set by Alain Gaubert ($48,000), and charcoal drawings by artist Yan Joors.

It’s also further proof that even lauded designers like Alesch and Standefer find themselves descending into the late-night online rabbit hole in pursuit of good design. Ebay has 171 million active buyers—many of them tastemakers also looking for a hit of inspiration or the instant gratification that only online shopping affords. “When we are designing a space, we are always looking for unique, high-quality pieces that complete a room. eBay Collective is a great resource for us, with a curated selection of dealers we trust and an unparalleled inventory that stands out in terms of quality and rarity,” the pair has said.

Launched last October, eBay Collective is the online titan’s dedicated destination for high-end furnishings, art, décor, and antique and vintage finds. But unlike classic eBay, Collective members must be invited to establish storefronts. Presently, 24 dealers include top names like Maison Gerard and Todd Merrill Studio in New York and Architectural Artifacts in Chicago, which are presenting the kind of specialized luxury inventory that entices serious collectors. Last year, eBay Collective saw big sales in a work by artist Patrick Archer, which fetched $14,500, and flatware service by Georg Jensen, which garnered $15,000.

The new Roman and Williams space represents the platform’s first designer collaboration, and visitors will want to move fast because online victory is measured in clicks—not page views.