A Nespresso Machine That Puts Your Closet on Notice

Elevating the basics is a European specialty. You could have a stainless steel refrigerator, but why suffer when SMEG and Dolce & Gabbana have created a ravishing Technicolor masterpiece with more intrigue and historical accuracy than Masterpiece Classic?

The same is true for the humble espresso machine. Pigment France is a quiet brand known for artisanal craftsmanship. For years, it has distinguished high-end housewares with beautiful dressings—in woven rattan, willow, and leather. The company braids, plaits, and wraps ordinary carafes and thermoses – some in a rainbow of hues, and making them elegant and fashion ready. And now the company is part of the Italian Giobagnara group, which has its own impressive luxe history, known in particular for exquisite handmade calf leathers and suedes and custom designs for yachts and jets.

One of their first collaborations, introduced at last month’s Maison & Objet in Paris, takes an uber popular appliance, the Nespresso coffeemaker, and transforms it into a chic statement. Leather has infinite appeal in menswear, and this dressed up rendition proves the point, simply transitioning the look onto the kitchen countertop. Clad in exquisite leather, the machine’s slightly retro, curvaceous body features either a diamond Chanel-like pattern or quilted channeling. Options don’t end there; currently it’s available in a handsome range of colors, including dark chocolate, cappuccino, cream, and cinnamon. The leather is tanned in Italy where it receives a special treatment, making it waterproof and scratch-resistant. Custom colors and options are on offer, and there is also a matching box (naturally). Your Nespresso capsules will thank you in advance.

These Nespresso machines (starting at $4,485) can be found at Los Angeles tableware haven Table Art.