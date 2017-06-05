Best of the Best: 3 Ways to Stay Seated in Style and Comfort

Holly Hunt Outdoor

The Omura Lounge Chair is an elegant representation of this new offering from Holly Hunt, with its linear framework and suspended seat—two hallmarks that run throughout the line. The fluid, airy form fosters an interplay with the environment and evokes the lightheartedness of a summer porch swing.

It was the first of 25 pieces included in Holly Hunt Outdoor’s Moray Collection, and Hunt considers it the “essence” of the compilation. Other items include chaises and sectional seating, as well as dining tables and chairs, all crafted from aluminum, weather-resistant rattan, stone, and concrete, with a range of lush upholstery options (approximately $5,100).

Janus et Cie Tosca Daybed

Janus et Cie pioneered the sleek cabana and daybed for two, and the company still holds the leading edge when it comes to circular lounging. The woven base of the Tosca daybed lends a layer of coziness that can be hard to find in outdoor pieces, and as of this February it comes in a new wenge fabrication that is even more impervious to the ravages of salt, light, and weather.

While still airy, the loose, taupe-colored weave has the feel of a favorite summer-weight cashmere sweater. The extra-wide cushioned straps, which wrap around a powder-coated steel frame, are soft but durable ($17,905).

Cassina Lady Divana Sofa

This two-seater from the Italian furniture house Cassina is a 2017 take on the Lady armchair designed by the late Marco Zanuso. Released in 1951, the original Lady won the gold medal at the Milan Triennale that year. Zanuso used a design method borrowed from the automotive industry, sketching out the various parts to determine how they were all interrelated and then constructing each to accommodate the levels of support required of the seat, back, and armrests. The new sofa is crafted using a similar production process whereby each part is manufactured separately with different padding densities and then assembled. Depicted here in a summery gingham, the perch, with its high design and intimate size, is the perfect seating for soirees ($7,140).