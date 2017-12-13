Design Watch: Houston’s M Naeve Boutique Knows What’s Up

The modern watchword is individuality; from custom driving shoes to bespoke bicycles, the universal fit just doesn’t cut it anymore. Design is no different. And just like food, fashion or cocktails, style is unique to every city. That’s why we’re asking the coolest design shops and best retailers around the globe what’s hot in their hoods. From the brands that are flying out the door to the trends that are just gaining traction, consider this your aesthetic market watch.

To kick off this series, we turned to style influencer Margaret Naeve Parker. Her eponymous shop, M Naeve, has been the design destination of choice for Houstonians who play into no one’s Texan stereotype, preferring designs steeped in her hushed palettes, deep textures, strong shapes, and with a big crush on history. Naeve Parker’s pedigree includes an apprenticeship with noted antiques dealer Annette Schatte—an influence she translates into the showroom with an assortment of vintage pieces, one-of-a-kind antiques, and contemporary finds that just make sense together. That particular skill keeps her busy with a roster of interior design projects.

There is a definite cool kids club here, with brands like Appparatus, Martyn Thompson, Kalmar Werkstatten, Pinch and Sawkille on offer. But like every hostess knows, it’s all about mood. Naeve Parker’s ethereal atmosphere blends current designs with rare antiquities found in her travels with a focus on Belgium, France and Scandinavia. The M. Naeve look is all about artful restraint; here’s what Naeve Parker tells us is quietly heating up the Houston design scene.