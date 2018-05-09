Leaders of Luxury: Ralph Pucci Thinks it’s Time to Have More Fun With Design [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Ralph Pucci, Founder of Ralph Pucci Gallery, and hear him talk about how he builds his showrooms to give an intimate experience (he thinks that quality and creativity are his cornerstone concepts). He also opines about how luxury brands are failing their customers by delivering too much sameness and too little innovation.