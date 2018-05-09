// RR One
Leaders of Luxury

Leaders of Luxury: Ralph Pucci Thinks it’s Time to Have More Fun With Design [Video]

The design curator has very firm ideas about how luxury brands are failing their customers.

Related Articles

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Ralph Pucci, Founder of Ralph Pucci Gallery, and hear him talk about how he builds his showrooms to give an intimate experience (he thinks that quality and creativity are his cornerstone concepts). He also opines about how luxury brands are failing their customers by delivering too much sameness and too little innovation.

More Home Design

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Home Design

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad