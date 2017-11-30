Leaders of Luxury: HBA’s René Gross Kaerskov on Giving Hotels a Sense of Place [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with René Gross Kaerskov, Co-CEO of the renowned hospitality interior design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA). Responsible for the concept and design of the world’s most elite properties from The Four Seasons in Kyoto to the re-imagination of the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, HBA is recognized as a hospitality leader with 26 global offices and projects in nearly 50 countries.

Karerskov has been with the firm for more than two decades, where he has ushered in a risk-taking, spirited approach to the business, ignoring the status quo and bringing the 1,500-person studio to new frontiers in design for corporate offices, restaurants, resorts and high-end residential projects.